Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

World Series notebook: Brewers fans take over Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay? More like Whitefish Bay, as in the Milwaukee suburb. With the Brewers two wins away ​from their first World Series title and ticket prices for Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field over the weekend topping $2,000, Milwaukeeans piled onto airplanes ​and headed south for Game 3 at Tropicana Field. They were drawn to a stadium where tickets ‌were still ​available near game time, with prices as low as $466 on resale sites.

WTA roundup: Anna Bondar ousts top seed in Guangzhou

Hungary's Anna Bondar knocked out top-seeded Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China. Bondar served eight aces, converted four of eight break points and posted a 22-12 edge in winners to complete the upset in just 75 minutes. She will face either American Sofia Kenin or Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo in the ‌second round of the WTA 250 event.

Oregon QB Dante Moore (concussion) expected to miss rest of season

Projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft before returning to Oregon for his senior season, quarterback Dante Moore is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a concussion. Ducks coach Dan Lanning made the announcement Monday regarding the preseason Heisman Trophy contender, who has missed the past three games because of a concussion suffered Sept. 26 against Southern California. Moore has not been medically cleared to return.

NHL roundup: Wings' Michal Postava wins first start, tops Oilers in SO

Michal Postava made 25 saves and also stopped all three shootout tries and Dylan Larkin scored a ‌6-on-5 goal with 1:17 remaining to force overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The 24-year-old Postava, making his first career NHL start, stopped shootout tries by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Lucas Raymond roofed a wrist shot in ‌the first round for what proved to be the game- winner.

Report: Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor out for season

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will miss the rest of the season with a toe injury, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The sophomore star is meeting with a specialist on Tuesday and could have surgery as early as Wednesday, per the report.

Tennis-Lower-ranked players feel mental, physical strain as long season nears end

Frenchman Terence Atmane's admission that he has been struggling with his mental health after an outburst at this month's Shanghai Masters highlighted the pressures lower-ranked tennis players face as another demanding season draws to a close. Atmane threw his racket towards the stands and narrowly missed striking fans in a qualifying match before apologising publicly for his conduct and detailing the stress of a sharp drop in his ranking to ⁠the edge of the ​top 100.

NBA roundup: Cavs rally from 15 down, hand Wolves first loss in OT

Donovan Mitchell ⁠hit a tiebreaking midrange jumper with 48 seconds left in overtime as the host Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the previously unbeaten Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 on Monday night. Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards missed a wide-open 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining that could have tied the game. Peyton Watson grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to push Cleveland's lead to 127-122.

NHL-Fans and players ⁠revel on frozen pond of ice hockey nostalgia

The Winnipeg Jets have a modern indoor arena but tens of thousands of their fans and those of the visiting Montreal Canadiens zipped up parkas, pulled on warm hats and stuffed their hands into mittens to watch their teams battle in a temporarily converted outdoor Canadian football stadium. Sunday night's Heritage Classic was not just something different for ​fans of the National Hockey League's rare but popular outdoor ice hockey celebrations.

WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka survives opener in Tokyo

Home favorite Naomi Osaka held off Italy's Jasmine Paolini for a 6-3, 7-6 (4) first-round win on Tuesday at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. The seventh-seeded Osaka, who ⁠won the WTA 500 tournament in 2019 and was runner-up in 2016 and 2018, saved seven of nine break points and struck 30 winners. Up next for the four-time Grand Slam winner is 18-year-old Mia Pohankova of Slovakia, a 6-1, 6-4 winner against Czech Tereza Valentova.

NHL roundup: Wild's Quinn Hughes makes winning return to Vancouver

Quinn Hughes scored a goal and had an assist while reaching the 500-point career mark in his return ⁠to ​Vancouver, and Kirill Kaprizov scored his league- leading 13th goal and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night. Hughes, playing his first game in Vancouver since he was sent to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 12, 2025, became the second-fastest American defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career points. Brian Leetch accomplished the feat in 496 games while Hughes, who was booed each time he touched the puck, did it in 520 games.

Raptors F Kawhi Leonard (knee) out at least a week

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined at least one week with swelling in his left knee, the ⁠team announced Tuesday. The seven-time All-Star was scratched about an hour before Toronto's 117-94 road loss Sunday to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

US CFTC, NBA agree to cooperate over basketball and prediction markets

A US regulator and the National Basketball Association entered into a cooperative agreement over prediction markets, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday, amid concerns ⁠about insider trading and market oversight. The two entities agreed to share related information that could ⁠have a direct impact on the "integrity" of professional basketball, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding signed by CFTC Chairman Michael Selig and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Report: Packers C Sean Rhyan (ankle) out at least a month

Packers center Sean Rhyan likely will be sidelined at least a month with a high-ankle sprain, CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Rhyan, 26, sustained the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss at Detroit and did not return to the game.

Tiger Woods’ Jupiter ‌Links part of TGL opening night doubleheader

Tiger Woods' team will ‌be on display for a season-opening doubleheader when the TGL opens for play on Dec. 27. The Tomorrow Golf League is a tech-infused golf league that features six three-member ​teams composed of PGA pros and top golfers competing in more intimate venues.