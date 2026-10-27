Trump says he will visit tanker in Texas with first oil from Venezuela deal
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he planned to visit a tanker in Texas which contains the first oil received from Venezuela following a deal that Washington made after deposing the country's former leader.
Trump announced in August an agreement that grants the United States access to a fifth of Venezuela's crude reserves. "They've sent me as a gift a boatload of a million barrels of oil, and I'm giving that to the United States of America," Trump told reporters.
He later said in a post on Truth Social that this was the "first shipment of BILLIONS of Barrels to come." The White House said in September that oil from the Venezuela deal would probably hit US reserves in November.
The United States has been working closely with the interim government led by acting President Delcy Rodriguez since US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in January.