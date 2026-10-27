Trump says he will visit tanker in Texas with first oil from Venezuela deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he planned ‌to visit a tanker in Texas which contains the first oil received from Venezuela following a deal that Washington made ‌after deposing the country's former leader.

Trump announced ‌in August an agreement that grants the United States access to a fifth of Venezuela's crude reserves. "They've sent me as a ⁠gift ​a boatload ⁠of a million barrels of oil, and I'm giving that to ⁠the United States of America," Trump told reporters.

He later said ​in a post on Truth Social that this ⁠was the "first shipment of BILLIONS of Barrels to come." The White ⁠House ​said in September that oil from the Venezuela deal would probably hit US reserves in November.

The ⁠United States has been working closely with the interim government led ⁠by ⁠acting President Delcy Rodriguez since US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in January.