Israeli exit polls show deadlock in apparent setback for Netanyahu

Israel's wartime election was deadlocked on Tuesday, exit polls showed, with two major television ‌networks ​giving Gadi Eisenkot's opposition bloc a narrow lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp and a third showing them tied, leaving neither side with a clear path to power. If the projections hold, the result would mark a major setback for Netanyahu's coalition, which entered the election with 68 seats, though the deadlock could allow Israel's longest-serving prime minister to remain in power as caretaker during coalition negotiations.

Turnout was 77.7%, Israel's ‌Central Elections Committee said, the highest in more than two decades and around 7 percentage points higher than in 2022. Two of Israel's three major television networks gave Eisenkot's bloc a narrow edge over Netanyahu's Likud-led camp in updated exit polls, while Channel 13 put the two blocs level at 51 seats each.

None of the projections gave either camp the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Far-right religious parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were projected to take a combined 13 seats within Netanyahu's bloc. Arab parties outside the two main blocs ‌could hold the balance of power. But Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and a former military chief, has all but ruled out forming a government with them, complicating his path to power even in projections where his bloc finishes ahead.

Final results could take ‌days, and Israel's fragmented political system leaves smaller parties potential kingmakers. No single party has ever won 61 seats outright in the 120-seat Knesset, making coalitions the norm. It was the first election since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and the ensuing wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, called the exit polls a major defeat for Netanyahu's coalition, which was projected far below its 68 seats in the outgoing Knesset, while cautioning that Eisenkot had not emerged as a clear winner and much could change as votes were counted. NETANYAHU SETBACK, NO CLEAR WINNER

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a statement: “Don’t let anyone confuse you: the ⁠Netanyahu bloc has ​suffered a crushing defeat. This is a total collapse and the public ⁠has told them to go home.” Eisenkot, 66, who lost a son and two nephews in the Gaza war, emerged as Netanyahu's strongest challenger, stressing his security credentials while positioning himself as a centrist domestically.

He entered politics only four years ago and joined Netanyahu's war cabinet after the 2023 Hamas attack, but quit eight months later, criticising the prime ⁠minister's leadership. Eisenkot offers a break with Netanyahu's leadership and far-right allies, but not with the hardline approach to security that has become more entrenched since the 2023 Hamas attack. He opposes Palestinian statehood and says Hamas' military wing must be destroyed or dismantled.

Eisenkot says Israel's response — a war that has killed more than ​74,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities — was a failure because Hamas remains in charge. "Dear Democrats, a decision was made," Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a Netanyahu rival, said at a party rally after polls closed. "The nation has ⁠given us a sacred duty: to translate the trust they have placed in us into action, to fortify democracy, to save Israel and to provide true defense for the state."

The headquarters of the Joint List, an alliance of several Arab parties, burst into whistles and applause when exit polls were released, on a historic night for turnout among Palestinian citizens ⁠of ​Israel. “We refuse the occupation and racism, and we will remain here,” said Faten Gattas, a candidate in the Joint List, in a speech at the alliance’s headquarters in Nazareth. Candidates hoped that high Arab voter participation would allow them to play a decisive role in preventing Netanyahu’s coalition – the most far-right in Israel's history – from returning to power.

A WARTIME VERDICT Voters grappled with the trauma of Israel's deadliest day, when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostage, and the wars in Gaza and with Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran that followed.

While Netanyahu was ⁠criticised for the country's biggest security failure, he argued that he had made Israel and the world safer by assassinating top leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. The policies of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition have been divisive at home and deepened Israel's international isolation, but he has ⁠portrayed himself as the leader with the mettle to face down Israel's foes.

Netanyahu, ⁠77, has served as prime minister for nearly 19 of the past 30 years and has repeatedly survived political crises. His opponents have managed to wrest the premiership from him only once since 2009, after four inconclusive elections in two years. Eighteen months later, he was back. He entered the election facing longstanding corruption charges, which he denies, and criticism over intelligence failures that allowed Hamas-led militants to carry ‌out their attack.

Netanyahu campaigned on an endorsement from ‌US President Donald Trump, his ally in the war against Iran. (Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem; Writing by Tom Perry and Michael Georgy; ​Editing by Howard Goller, Joe Bavier, Peter Graff and Kevin Liffey)