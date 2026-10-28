Egypt, Saudi foreign ministers discussed containing regional crisis
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed efforts to contain the current regional crisis and prevent a wider escalation in a phone call on Tuesday, Egypt's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the ministers agreed to maintain close bilateral coordination.
Egypt's parliament authorised President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday to take "all necessary measures" to help Saudi Arabia defend itself, as fighting between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis intensified.