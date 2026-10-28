Egypt, Saudi foreign ministers discussed containing regional crisis

​Egyptian ​Foreign Minister ‌Badr Abdelatty and ​his Saudi Arabian counterpart ‌Faisal bin Farhan discussed efforts to contain the current ‌regional crisis and prevent a ‌wider escalation in a phone call on Tuesday, Egypt's foreign ⁠ministry ​said ⁠on Wednesday, adding that the ⁠ministers agreed to maintain close ​bilateral coordination.

Egypt's parliament authorised ⁠President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday ⁠to ​take "all necessary measures" to help Saudi ⁠Arabia defend itself, as fighting between ⁠the ⁠kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis intensified.