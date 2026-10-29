Ukrainian drone debris falls on industrial site in Russian city of Sterlitamak, mayor says

Debris from downed ‌Ukrainian drones caused minor damage after falling onto the territory of an ‌unnamed industrial facility in ‌Sterlitamak, the second largest city of Russia's Bashkortostan region, the city's ⁠mayor said ​on ⁠Thursday.

The plant is operating as usual, ⁠Mayor Emil Shaimardanov said on ​Telegram, without providing further details. He ⁠said local air defence forces ⁠had ​shot down all 8 Ukrainian drones involved in the ⁠attack.

The city is home to ⁠a ⁠sprawling petrochemicals complex.