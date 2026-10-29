Ukrainian drone debris falls on industrial site in Russian city of Sterlitamak, mayor says
Debris from downed Ukrainian drones caused minor damage after falling onto the territory of an unnamed industrial facility in Sterlitamak, the second largest city of Russia's Bashkortostan region, the city's mayor said on Thursday.
The plant is operating as usual, Mayor Emil Shaimardanov said on Telegram, without providing further details. He said local air defence forces had shot down all 8 Ukrainian drones involved in the attack.
The city is home to a sprawling petrochemicals complex.