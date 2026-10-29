Maruti Suzuki EV exports cross 50,000 units; Accounts for 93% of segment outbound shipments

Maruti Suzuki India Limited crossed cumulative exports of 50,000 electric vehicles since it began overseas shipments in August 2025, according to information released by the automaker. The carmaker also recorded a share of nearly 93 per cent in India's total electric passenger vehicle exports during the April to September period of 2026.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 12:18 IST
Maruti Suzuki EV exports cross 50,000 units; Accounts for 93% of segment outbound shipments
Maruti Suzuki EV exports cross 50,000 units (Photo/Maruti). Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited crossed cumulative exports of 50,000 electric vehicles since it began overseas shipments in August 2025, according to information released by the automaker. The carmaker also recorded a share of nearly 93 per cent in India's total electric passenger vehicle exports during the April to September period of 2026. The automaker retained its position as India's largest exporter of electric vehicles during the April-September FY2026-27, continuing its rank from FY2025-26. Europe served as the maiden overseas market for these vehicles and continued to hold the position of the company's largest export destination. The top ten export destinations for the company's electric vehicles included the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

Commenting on the export milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, detailed the origins of the export initiative. "Maruti Suzuki’s EV export journey began in August 2025 when the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of the e VITARA at the Hansalpur facility, for sale in over 100 countries," Takeuchi stated.

Takeuchi noted the geographic reach of the vehicle shipments alongside domestic manufacturing standards. "At the same event, he hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of the ‘Make in India’ initiative," Takeuchi said. "Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination."

"In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93% of India’s electric passenger vehicle exports. This milestone reflects India’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and its growing competitiveness," he added. Beyond electric models, the company maintained its position as India's leading passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive years. During the April to September 2026 period, the carmaker accounted for more than 50 per cent of all passenger vehicle exports from India. At present, the manufacturer shipped 16 passenger vehicle models to nearly 120 export markets.

The production hub for the battery electric vehicle remained centered at the company's Hansalpur plant located in Gujarat. The plant served as the exclusive production site for the brand's first global electric model. The site witnessed an expansion in annual production capacity to one million units, marking the first Suzuki facility worldwide to touch that threshold at a single manufacturing location. The Hansalpur facility involved a cumulative financial investment of Rs 25,288.7 crore. The manufacturing unit also generated close to half of the total overseas shipments dispatched by Maruti Suzuki during FY2025-26. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
2
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
3
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global
4
El Salvador rushes some 1,000 troops to Haiti after gang ambush, source says

El Salvador rushes some 1,000 troops to Haiti after gang ambush, source says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

What Keeps People Using Fintech Despite Fraud Risks?

Fear of AI Replacing Jobs Could Have an Unexpected Outcome: More Workplace Innovation

AI Knows What to Say, Not What to Feel: The Growing Problem of Artificial Empathy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026