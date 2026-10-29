Cricket-Inglis ton helps Australia build lead in third test v South Africa

Australia’s Josh Inglis matched ​his career-best score of 102 ​on Thursday as the ‌tourists moved ​into an 82-run lead at lunch with two wickets remaining in their first innings on ‌the third day of the decisive third test against South Africa at Newlands. • Australia went to the interval at 411 for eight in reply to ‌South Africa’s first innings score of 329

• Cooper Connolly is unbeaten ‌on 20 and Nathan Lyon has 1 as Australia look to build their advantage in the afternoon session • Inglis and Alex Carey (80) resumed on the third morning, with ⁠the ​former reaching his ⁠second test ton off 132 balls

• Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton caught him off the bowling ⁠of spinner Simon Harmer (4-104), equalling his previous highest score of 102. • Carey edged to ​Aiden Markram at slip off Harmer, before Kagiso Rabada trapped Pat ⁠Cummins leg before wicket for a duck and Mitchell Starc (11) became seamer Gerald Coetzee's ⁠first ​test victim in two years

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban ⁠and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 ⁠runs in Gqeberha • ⁠The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is ‌currently held ‌by Australia