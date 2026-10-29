"Double loss of double engine": Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for "flop show" in MLC elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a blistering attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the Legislative Council elections, stating that the BJP has turned into a "flop show," adding that the council election results have set the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The elections for 11 seats (5 Graduates' and 6 Teachers' constituencies) in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, widely viewed as a political "semi-final" ahead of the State Assembly elections, saw a competitive split between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Out of the 11 seats, the BJP won 6 seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured 5 seats. Taking to social media platform X, the Samajwadi Party supremo termed the outcome a "double loss of the double engine," highlighting the defeat of the BJP and its allies in Varanasi.

"Dear Voters, the BJP has turned into a 'flop show'. The BJP folks lost in Varanasi in the first 'counting', then lost again in the re-'re-counting', meaning the votes were counted twice and both times the BJP and their allies lost. This is the double loss of the double engine," Yadav wrote. Connecting the council poll outcome to the upcoming state assembly polls, the SP chief said, "The BJP's defeat in the Legislative Council elections has written the preface to the UP Assembly elections to be held in 2027. On one hand, this is a defeat of the BJP's anti-'teacher, student, and education' policies, and on the other hand, the educated 'unemployed graduates' have also delivered their verdict."

Accusing the ruling party of alienating various communities, Yadav claimed that the oppressed classes have united behind his party's PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) plank. "The way the BJP has made every community 'victimised, miserable, humiliated' has brought all the oppressed together. The PDA's mass base has now reached 95%, because 'those who are victimised, they are PDA'!" he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that the poll outcome had sparked an internal crisis within the BJP, claiming the party is struggling to find candidates for future elections. "This has sparked an existential crisis within the BJP, because everyone inside the BJP knows that even the seats the BJP has won were won through tampering. The internal rift in the BJP has further intensified the clash of the double engine. That's why the BJP candidates have completely lost the courage to contest the assembly elections," he remarked.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, he added, "The BJP, which until now was conducting surveys for candidates, is now searching for candidates with a telescope, but no one is visible anywhere. The BJP's ticket window is empty." Expressing his gratitude to voters and educators across the state, Yadav lauded their vigilance during the counting process.

"For this morale-boosting victory, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the most revered teachers of UP and the youth concerned about their future, who not only voted for us but also kept vigilant watch with our 'PDA sentinels' as much as possible and stood firm until the certificates were received," he said. He also extended his support to party candidates who were unsuccessful, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

"We congratulate all our winning candidates and also those who were defeated through deceit and fraud. In fact, none of our candidates has lost; they just couldn't win in the face of BJP's tampering. We equally honour them as well. For us, they are all winners even without certificates," Yadav said, adding, "This very vigilance and unity will become the 'decisive foundation' for forming our government in 2027. Once again, a billion heartfelt thanks to all the voters!" (ANI)