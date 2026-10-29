Tennis-Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 18:10 IST
Tennis-Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round

Former world number ‌one ​Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia ‌Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday.

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