Tennis-Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
Former world number one Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday.
Former world number one Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday.
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