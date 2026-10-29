Finland launches criminal probe of environmental damage at Google data centre site

Finnish ​police said on Thursday ‌they have ​launched a criminal investigation into suspected breaches of environmental law at the construction ‌site of a planned Google data centre in northern Finland.

The project is part of a plan announced last month by Alphabet's Google to ‌invest $15 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland, which the US ‌company described as its largest investment in Europe. Authorities say Tuike Finland, a subsidiary of Alphabet's Google, conducted forest clearing and drainage at a planned site in ⁠Muhos ​before environmental impact ⁠assessments required under Finnish law had been completed.

"Based on preliminary information, there ⁠have been ambiguities and shortcomings in the drainage and water management at the ​construction site of Tuike Finland Oy's data centre project," police said ⁠in a statement. "The criminal investigation will examine, among other things, circumstances related to ⁠these ​issues," it added.

Finland's Supervisory Agency, which oversees environmental permits and assessments, on October 6 ordered Google to halt preparatory measures ⁠altering the environment at Muhos as well as a separate site. The ⁠company started ⁠the preparatory works based on its understanding of the approvals required under relevant legislation, Google has previously said.