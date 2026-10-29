Assam: Woman delivers healthy baby girl aboard night bus near Kaziranga

A pregnant woman travelling on a night super bus from Guwahati to Dibrugarh delivered a healthy baby girl near Kaziranga in Assam, as the driver, staff members and passengers came together to assist her during the emergency.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 22:40 IST
Assam: Woman delivers healthy baby girl aboard night bus near Kaziranga
Bus driver Babul Barpatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman travelling on a night super bus from Guwahati to Dibrugarh delivered a healthy baby girl near Kaziranga in Assam, as the driver, staff members and passengers came together to assist her during the emergency. The incident took place aboard the night super bus when the woman suddenly went into labour. Driver Babul Barpatra stopped the vehicle by the roadside and arranged blankets and clothes to assist with the delivery.

Recounting the incident, Barpatra told ANI, “I was driving the vehicle when suddenly there was a commotion inside the bus. I asked what was happening, and people told me that a baby was being born. Several people asked me to switch off the lights. At that moment, I said, ‘One minute,’ and stopped the bus by the roadside. As soon as I stopped the bus, the baby was delivered.” He further said, “After all the men got off the bus, blankets and clothes were provided. The baby was born soon after that.”

According to Barpatra, seven members of the family were travelling on the bus. He said the family was travelling from Jagiroad towards Dimou and that those accompanying the woman were also unsure how to respond when the delivery took place. “Seven members of the family were travelling on the bus. When the baby was born, they also did not know what to do at that moment,” he said.

The driver said an ambulance arrived after the delivery and the mother and newborn were immediately taken to a hospital. “After the baby was born, an ambulance arrived. The baby and her mother were immediately sent to the hospital,” Barpatra said.

The incident brought together the driver, bus staff and passengers, who helped manage the emergency until medical assistance arrived. The newborn's arrival brought relief and happiness to those on board. The bus owner also provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the woman following the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026