French interior minister to deploy 70,000 police for October 31 protests

​French Interior ‌Minister Laurent Nunez ​said on Thursday ‌police will be extremely firm against possible violence during ‌and after protests ‌expected on Saturday Oct.31, which also coincides with ⁠Halloween. 70,000 ​police ⁠forces will deploy all over ⁠the country to maintain ​order in the country's ⁠cities during the protests, ⁠he told ​reporters.

Nunez said ultra-left groups have ⁠called on social media ⁠for violent ⁠gatherings on that day.