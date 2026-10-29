French interior minister to deploy 70,000 police for October 31 protests
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Thursday police will be extremely firm against possible violence during and after protests expected on Saturday Oct.31, which also coincides with Halloween. 70,000 police forces will deploy all over the country to maintain order in the country's cities during the protests, he told reporters.
Nunez said ultra-left groups have called on social media for violent gatherings on that day.