Soccer-Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card, FA says

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 23:11 IST
Soccer-Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card, FA says

The English FA dismissed ​Arsenal's appeal against Max ​Dowman's red card in ‌Tuesday's League ​Cup defeat, the governing body said on Thursday. The 16-year-old was sent off ‌in the 85th minute for kicking out at Harrison Neal following a heavy challenge as 10-man Arsenal went on to ‌lose 5-3 on penalties to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town after ‌a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal subsequently appealed the dismissal and the severity of the punishment, but the FA said an independent regulatory commission had rejected ⁠both ​claims. "An independent Regulatory ⁠Commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment ⁠for Max Dowman. The Arsenal player... will be suspended for three ​matches," the FA said in a statement.

The FA added ⁠that the commission's written reasons would be published in due course. Dowman will ⁠miss ​Arsenal's next three domestic fixtures against Liverpool, Hull City and Newcastle United, ruling him out of domestic ⁠action until Arsenal host Manchester City on November 29.

The suspension does ⁠not apply ⁠to European competitions, meaning Dowman remains available for Arsenal's Champions League match against Slavia Prague ‌on ‌November 4.

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