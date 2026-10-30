South Korea to respond firmly to North Korean breaches of border, security aide says

South ​Korea ‌will respond firmly ​to protect the ‌military border with North Korea despite claims by Pyongyang that ‌it is conducting ‌operations on its side of the line, Seoul's national ⁠security ​adviser ⁠said on Friday.

Tensions have ⁠spiked since a landmine ​blast inside the Demilitarised Zone ⁠border seriously injured two ⁠South ​Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission, which ⁠Seoul has said was caused ⁠by ⁠a North Korean mine.