South Korea to respond firmly to North Korean breaches of border, security aide says
South Korea will respond firmly to protect the military border with North Korea despite claims by Pyongyang that it is conducting operations on its side of the line, Seoul's national security adviser said on Friday.
Tensions have spiked since a landmine blast inside the Demilitarised Zone border seriously injured two South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission, which Seoul has said was caused by a North Korean mine.