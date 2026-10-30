North Korea denounces South Korea-US air defence drills, KCNA reports

‌North Korea's ​Defence Ministry said in a statement published by state media ‌KCNA on Friday that the South Korea-US Freedom Flag air defence drills were increasing tensions on the ‌Korean Peninsula.

"There is no limit for the ‌DPRK's option to maintain a strong deterrent posture capable of effectively coping with all threats posed by the military ⁠moves ​of ⁠the US and its vassal forces," the ministry's spokesperson said, ⁠using the acronym for North Korea's formal name, the ​Democratic People's Republic of Korea. South Korean and US ⁠air forces have been conducting joint air defence drills ⁠since ​Monday at the Kunsan Air Base, which are scheduled to run until November 6, ⁠according to the South Korean Defence Ministry.

The drills involve ⁠stealth jets ⁠including South Korea's F-35A and US Marine Coro's F-35B supersonic fighter, the ministry ‌said.