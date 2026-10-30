Tanker in Strait of Hormuz hit by explosives attached to small boat, UKMTO says

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 09:06 IST
Tanker in Strait of Hormuz hit by explosives attached to small boat, UKMTO says

A ​tanker in the Strait ​of Hormuz was hit by ‌a ​small boat with two explosive devices attached to its hull, causing blasts that sparked ‌a fire in the tanker's engine room that temporarily disabled the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

The crew ‌were safe, there was no environmental impact and the fire ‌had been extinguished, UKMTO said in an advisory note, adding that the vessel was continuing to its next port of call. The incident occurred on ⁠Thursday, ​25 nautical ⁠miles northeast of Oman's Khasab, UKMTO said.

It was not immediately clear who was ⁠behind the attack. The incident comes amid repeated attacks on commercial shipping ​in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of ⁠the conflict between the US and Iran in February.

Iran has targeted ⁠vessels ​it says have violated its restrictions on passage through the strategic waterway, as it seeks to assert control over the ⁠strait and exert pressure on Washington. Maritime security risks in the waterway ⁠have escalated during ⁠the conflict, with attacks on commercial vessels disrupting shipping through one of the world's most important oil ‌export ‌routes.

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