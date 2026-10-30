South Korea to respond firmly to North Korean breaches of border, security aide says

​South Korea will ‌respond firmly to ​protect the military border with North Korea despite claims by Pyongyang that it ‌is conducting operations on its side of the line, Seoul's national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday.

Tensions have spiked since a ‌landmine blast inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border seriously wounded several ‌South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission last month, which Seoul has said was caused by a North Korean mine. The UN Command, which oversees ⁠the ​DMZ, has said ⁠a North Korean mine across the line violated the armistice. Seoul has demanded ⁠that Pyongyang immediately halt fortification work near the inter-Korean border, saying the ​activity has raised tensions.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the mine ⁠and Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, ⁠said ​on October 21 that North Korea will activate anti-South Korean propaganda loudspeakers along its entire border by the end ⁠of October. South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday that North Korea had ⁠not ⁠yet started any broadcasts.

Both Koreas have previously used such broadcasts as part of psychological warfare campaigns.