New York state police to take over sexual assault complaints at Cornell University

New York state police will take over future sexual assault investigations at Cornell University, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday, in the latest fallout over the university's handling of an alleged ‌gang-rape on campus. The announcement follows widespread criticism of the university's conduct in the case and questions about why no criminal charges were filed after a woman identified only as Jane Doe said she was raped by members of a Cornell fraternity.

New York state police and Cornell University signed an agreement that sexual offense ‌complaints, which normally fall under the jurisdiction of campus police, will be referred to state police for criminal investigation unless otherwise requested by the accuser, ‌Hochul said in a statement. "When someone reports sexual assault, they deserve to be heard, treated with compassion, and know their allegations will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated," Hochul said in her announcement.

Referring to the Jane Doe allegations as "horrifying," Hochul said: "Survivors should be able to trust the institutions responsible for protecting them. We cannot afford to let them down." Cornell University did not immediately ⁠respond to ​a request for comment after normal office ⁠hours.

Hochul previously named Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to reopen the criminal investigation into Jane Doe's complaint, and a committee of Cornell's board of trustees appointed former US ⁠Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to conduct a review of the university's response to sexual assault claims. NO CONFIDENCE VOTE UNDERWAY

Jane Doe said she was drugged and gang-raped during ​a visit to the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024, according to a civil lawsuit filed this year. Fraternity members pressured her to ⁠take ketamine and sexually assaulted her over several hours while she was too intoxicated to consent, the suit alleges, naming seven former students.

Attorneys for the fraternity members have denied the allegations. Some of ⁠the ​attorneys have said the sexual activity was consensual, while others have disputed their clients' participation in the events described in the lawsuit. Although Cornell expelled or disciplined several of the students involved in the incident, no criminal charges were filed.

The lawsuit triggered widespread criticism of the university in Ithaca, New ⁠York, with students, alumni and advocates calling for greater transparency about how the school handles sexual assault claims. Cornell's Faculty Senate is currently moving forward with ⁠a vote of no confidence against the ⁠university administration. About 135 members of the governing body can vote on the non-binding resolution from Friday until November 6, the Cornell Daily Sun reported.

"The Faculty Senate has no confidence in the ability of the central administration to effectively ‌address the ongoing ‌crisis of sexual assault at Cornell University," the resolution reads.