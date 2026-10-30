Cricket-McCullum backs Brook's captaincy after England's tri-series flop

England coach Brendon McCullum backed Harry Brook's ​leadership despite the team's failure to ​reach the final of the ‌one-day ​international tri-series in Pakistan, saying the young captain had grown from a challenging assignment. England lost their opening three matches of ‌the tournament before signing off with a consolation 55-run victory over Sri Lanka in Lahore on Thursday.

Brook's side looked set for another defeat after Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake struck a ‌century, but England rallied to bowl out their opponents for 331 while defending ‌a target of 387. "He (Brook) will have learned a lot from getting thrust into a situation like this where the game is travelling at breakneck speed, and you're having to make decisions which can win or ⁠lose ​a game," McCullum told ⁠Sky Sports.

The 45-year-old praised Brook's tactical awareness and leadership, saying the batter had earned the support of ⁠the dressing room. "He's one of the best tactical captains I've ever come across," McCullum said.

"He's got ​such an astute brain. He wears his intelligence lightly externally, but he's a very ⁠switched-on man and a very switched-on cricketer. He has the respect of the entire dressing room. "He leads ⁠them. ​They follow him. He's interactive with his leadership. It's not just him out there on his own. He does call upon many other people as well."

England's preparations for ⁠the 2027 ODI World Cup will continue with a white-ball tour of Australia in ⁠November. Batter Jacob Bethell and ⁠fast bowler Jofra Archer are expected to return after missing the Pakistan tri-series, while former captain Jos Buttler remains sidelined as he ‌recovers from ‌hamstring surgery.