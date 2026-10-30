Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, woman critically injured as two-storey house collapses in Bulandshahr

Rescue operations are underway following the incident, while further details regarding the circumstances leading to the house collapse are awaited.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 10:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, woman critically injured as two-storey house collapses in Bulandshahr
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Two people were killed, and a woman was critically injured after a two-storey house collapsed in the Chhatari area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Friday. Rescue operations are underway following the incident, while further details regarding the circumstances leading to the house collapse are awaited.

Chhatari Nagar Panchayat Chairman Haji Salim said that a woman survived the incident and was referred to Aligarh for treatment. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Two people died, and only one woman survived in the incident. She has been referred to Aligarh."

Meanwhile, a family member, Gyanchand, confirmed that the deceased included his son and younger brother. He said that his mother had been admitted to a hospital in Aligarh and that her condition remained critical. "In this, two people: one is my son, and one is my younger brother. Both have passed away. Mother is admitted [in the hospital] in Aligarh. Her condition is very critical," said Gynachand.

The local administration and rescue teams are responding to the incident. Further information regarding the cause of the collapse and the condition of the injured is awaited. Earlier, in a separate incident in Delhi, a building collapsed in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, on October 25, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to dispatch five fire tenders to the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 6:46 PM. Following the alert, rescue operations were launched, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, fire brigade and Civil Defence personnel working together to clear the debris and search for possible survivors. Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba said the building was originally an old, single-storey structure, with an additional floor being constructed on top of it. Explaining the challenges faced by the rescue teams, he said, “We received a call that a building had collapsed. The original structure was an old, single-storey building; an additional floor was being constructed on top. The area is completely enclosed, making it difficult to even identify exactly which building collapsed.”

He said that multiple agencies had reached the spot and were coordinating their efforts to carry out the rescue operation. “Rescue teams are currently at work—the NDRF has arrived, along with the local police, the fire brigade, and Civil Defence personnel. Everyone, including the residents, is working together. They are clearing a significant amount of debris from the sides,” Lamba said. (ANI)

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