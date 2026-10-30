Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone fired by Yemen's Houthis over Mecca

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 09:34 IST
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone fired by Yemen's Houthis over Mecca

The ​Saudi-led ​coalition intercepted and ‌destroyed a ​drone launched by Yemen's ‌Houthis in the Mecca region, the coalition said in a statement ‌on Friday. The reported incident ‌is the latest in a series of cross-border attacks by the ⁠Iran-aligned ​Houthis ⁠on Saudi Arabia, involving drones and ⁠missiles targeting military installations, airports and ​energy infrastructure.

There was no ⁠immediate comment from the Houthis. ⁠The ​group has repeatedly denied targeting Mecca and Medina, ⁠Islam's two holiest cities, rejecting previous ⁠Saudi-led ⁠coalition accusations that it had launched drones towards ‌the ‌cities.

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