EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon tells Europeans to cool their rhetoric on Russia, sources say

Pentagon officials have in recent weeks asked several NATO countries to tone ‌down ​their rhetoric regarding the threat posed by Russia, arguing that some statements by European leaders and officials have undermined continental security, four people familiar with the matter said.

Among the nations that have received messages urging them to keep public statements in check are Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear if the messages, which were ‌delivered in bilateral meetings, were conveyed to other European governments. The US requests come as the Trump administration restarts an effort to press for a negotiated end to the full-scale war in Ukraine, now well into its fifth year. The latest push has blended incentives for Russia - including sanctions relief - with pressure on Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Asked for comment, a Pentagon official said: "Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations." Among the comments that have drawn US officials' attention are suggestions by European ‌leaders that Russia is cornered and resorting to increasingly desperate measures as its invasion of Ukraine slows to a crawl, one of the people said.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, a key figure in an ongoing review of US troop levels in ‌Europe, was one of the US officials delivering the message, the people said. Reuters could not determine what other officials were involved. None of the people, who include three European officials and a US official, suggested the advice was communicated in a confrontational manner.

EUROPE SHOULD AVOID "POKING" RUSSIA The US messages reflect a debate within NATO regarding how to publicly address the threat of an increasingly assertive Russia.

Some Western officials have argued that emphasizing the threat posed by Moscow could play into the hands of the Kremlin, which they say seeks to sow fear and undermine support for Ukraine. Others argue European governments must be transparent to show their electorates that sacrifice and ⁠resources are needed to ​keep Moscow at bay. That is especially true as Russia ⁠appears to accelerate a covert campaign of sabotage throughout the continent.

Russia has denied that it is pursuing such a campaign. One of the people familiar told Reuters that Colby told a Baltic official recently that there should be no "poking" directed at the Russians.

The person said Colby pointed to Europeans publicly suggesting that Russia was "cornered like ⁠a rat" as an example of unhelpful rhetoric. It was not clear what specific statement Colby was referring to. However, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal referred to Putin as a "rat in a corner" in late September, suggesting the Russian leader was resorting to sabotage efforts in Europe as Russia had become ​increasingly bogged down in Ukraine.

"We are helping you. The Americans are there," said a separate European official, describing the Pentagon's recent private messaging. "Just don't be loud. Don't make noise." In a separate recent meeting, the Pentagon urged an Estonian delegation ⁠to be "measured" in its communications, according to a person briefed on the encounter, though the person did not say Pentagon officials complained about any specific statement.

The defense ministries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia did not respond to requests for comment, while NATO declined to comment. MOSCOW TESTS EUROPE'S RESOLVE

One of the European officials said that the ⁠Pentagon's advice, ​while cordial, was baffling, given that intelligence services in the Baltic states have in recent months consistently played down the probability of Russia testing NATO's mutual defense provisions. Other NATO intelligence services, by contrast, have publicly warned that Russia could dramatically ramp up its sabotage campaign in the near future.

The Pentagon messages to NATO officials come at a fraught time for European security. Moscow has recently intensified its campaign of deniable attacks on NATO countries, Western intelligence officials have said.

On Wednesday, German prosecutors said two Belarusians were arrested for allegedly planning ⁠to set fire to a building or critical infrastructure facility in the Nuremberg area. In September, the German government blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, allegations Moscow has denied. At the same time, US officials have been discussing potential business ⁠deals with Russia as part of the Trump administration's push for peace ⁠in Ukraine. Those efforts have drawn mixed reactions from European officials, many of whom are pushing for the Kremlin's continued economic isolation.

Pentagon planners, meanwhile, are reviewing Washington's force posture in Europe, a process that could see a sharp drawdown in America's troop presence on the continent. US officials have said European NATO members need to assume more responsibility for their own defense, particularly as the US ‌focuses on threats in the Middle East, ‌Latin America and East Asia.