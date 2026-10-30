Blockchain analysis firm TRM says North Korea behind Binance crypto theft

​North ​Korean hackers ‌were behind a $6.3 ​billion raid on ‌cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to US blockchain analysis firm TRM ‌Labs. "An attacker moved approximately $6.36 ‌billion out of Binance wallets on ten blockchains, most ⁠of ​it ⁠in about 20 minutes," TRM Labs ⁠said in a blog ​post on its website.

"TRM ⁠attributes the attack to ⁠TraderTraitor, ​North Korea's elite hacking unit, based on robust ⁠on and off-chain intelligence. We ⁠make ⁠this judgment with high confidence."