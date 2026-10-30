“In 2027, BJP will secure a resounding majority”: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak ahead of Amit Shah's address at party's meet

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a resounding majority in the state in the 2027 Assembly elections, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow. Pathak said Shah's participation would provide fresh energy and guidance to the party's organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a meeting of its working committee. Our respected Home Minister, Amit Shah, who acts as a mentor to us all, will inaugurate the proceedings and provide fresh energy and guidance to the party's organisational structure in the state. The people of Uttar Pradesh stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and in 2027, the BJP will secure a resounding majority," he said. Commenting on the INDIA bloc's questions over constitutional institutions, Pathak said the country was governed by the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar and asserted that the BJP was committed to upholding it.

"The way the 'INDI Alliance' is raising questions about constitutional institutions... The nation is watching. This country is governed under the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar; the people of this nation stand with that Constitution, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to upholding it," he added. BJP leader Ram Chandra Pradhan said the working committee meeting was an important platform for the party to determine its strategy, with workers, office-bearers and organisational functionaries in attendance.

"The Working Committee meeting is held in accordance with our tradition, and naturally, it is where our strategy is determined. With BJP workers, responsible individuals, and all office-bearers in attendance, and given that our country’s Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji, is also arriving, we will certainly formulate a strategy..." Pradhan said. BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi said party workers would receive guidance from Shah ahead of the elections and would work to implement it at the grassroots level.

"Amit Shah ji is arriving today, and we will receive guidance from him, especially now that the elections are drawing near... I am fully confident that the guidance we receive today will be put into action on the ground... We must work hard, engage directly at the grassroots level, and strive to secure even better results than we did last time," she said. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP is holding its state working committee meeting on Friday, with Shah scheduled to participate, as the party prepares its organisational roadmap ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the meeting, the party held a meeting of its state office-bearers at the UP BJP headquarters on Thursday to finalise the agenda, key issues and other preparations for the state working committee meeting. The meeting is expected to provide direction to party workers and organisational functionaries as the BJP prepares for the next Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)