North Korea accuses UN rights rapporteur of political provocation

​Kim ​Song, North ‌Korea's permanent representative ​to the United ‌Nations, accused the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in ‌North Korea of committing "severe ‌political provocations" by "viciously fabricating" the country's human rights situation. Kim ⁠made ​the ⁠remarks in a statement published ⁠by state media KCNA on Friday.

The ​UN Special Rapporteur made ⁠a statement on October ⁠27 ​at the general assembly on the human ⁠rights situation in North Korea, including ⁠the ⁠death penalty and other state-controlled settings.