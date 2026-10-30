North Korea accuses UN rights rapporteur of political provocation
Kim Song, North Korea's permanent representative to the United Nations, accused the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in North Korea of committing "severe political provocations" by "viciously fabricating" the country's human rights situation. Kim made the remarks in a statement published by state media KCNA on Friday.
The UN Special Rapporteur made a statement on October 27 at the general assembly on the human rights situation in North Korea, including the death penalty and other state-controlled settings.