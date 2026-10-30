PM Modi visits BBBRC cattle farm, ET-IVF laboratory in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm and the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 12:01 IST
PM Modi visits BBBRC cattle farm, ET-IVF laboratory in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm and the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory in Banaskantha district of Gujarat during his two-day visit to the state. During his visit, the Prime Minister toured the facilities at the BBBRC cattle farm and the ET-IVF Laboratory, which focus on bovine breeding and reproductive technologies.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present during the Prime Minister's visit. The facility is aimed at strengthening bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies.

It will be the country's first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times. Before visiting the research centre, PM Modi held a roadshow in Banaskantha during his two-day visit to the state.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively. Among the major infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A (Airport Extension) and Phase-2B (GIFT City Extension).

Phase-2A will cover over 6 km with five stations from Koteshwar Road to the Airport, while Phase-2B will span over 3.3 km with three stations from GIFT City to Shahpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41) from four lanes to eight lanes at a cost of around Rs 2,600 crore. The project is expected to improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and inaugurate 361 completed centres in Gujarat. The initiative, involving an investment of Rs 800 crore, is expected to benefit more than four lakh people. (ANI)

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