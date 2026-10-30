Tanzania and Angola agree to link ocean corridors by rail

Tanzania and Angola have agreed ​to connect their Indian Ocean ​and Atlantic Ocean transport corridors ‌with a ​railway link via Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said. • In 2025, China signed a $1.4-billion pact with Zambia and Tanzania to modernise the TAZARA railway, which it had financed in the 1970s to facilitate copper exports and fuel imports

• TAZARA ⁠has been widely seen as a counterweight to the US and EU-backed Lobito Corridor, a route ​from Angola through Zambia to the DRC • Angola has also invited Tanzania to ⁠invest in an oil refinery, with state energy firm Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation assessing the viability of a ⁠partnership ​in the Lobito oil refinery project, Hassan said