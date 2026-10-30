Ukrainian, Russian human rights commissioners meet in Oleshky, Russia's Vesti says

Human ​rights ​commissioners from Ukraine ‌and Russia, ​Dmytro Lubinets and Yana ‌Lantratova, met in the Russian-held town of Oleshky, according to ‌footage by Russian state TV ‌channel Vesti that was released on Friday.

The two, who ⁠were ​behind ⁠the talks along with the ⁠US side to bring humanitarian ​aid to the deprived town, ⁠were shown standing during nighttime ⁠hours, ​speaking Ukrainian and Russian, respectively, in a short ⁠video in which Vesti said ⁠they ⁠were meeting in Oleshky.