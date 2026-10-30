Ukrainian, Russian human rights commissioners meet in Oleshky, Russia's Vesti says
Human rights commissioners from Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Lubinets and Yana Lantratova, met in the Russian-held town of Oleshky, according to footage by Russian state TV channel Vesti that was released on Friday.
The two, who were behind the talks along with the US side to bring humanitarian aid to the deprived town, were shown standing during nighttime hours, speaking Ukrainian and Russian, respectively, in a short video in which Vesti said they were meeting in Oleshky.