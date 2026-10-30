Russia says Oleshky ceasefire holding

​The ​ceasefire in ‌the humanitarian mission ​area in the Ukrainian ‌town of Oleshky remains in place, Russian and Ukrainian sides ‌are fully complying with their ‌commitments, Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday ⁠on ​Telegram. Local ⁠residents will be able to ⁠leave Oleshky by until ​2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on ⁠October 30, Russian news ⁠agency Interfax ​cited Lantratova as saying.

Two people, including one ⁠sapper, were killed while demining in ⁠Oleshky, ⁠she said.