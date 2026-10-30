Russia says Oleshky ceasefire holding
The ceasefire in the humanitarian mission area in the Ukrainian town of Oleshky remains in place, Russian and Ukrainian sides are fully complying with their commitments, Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday on Telegram. Local residents will be able to leave Oleshky by until 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on October 30, Russian news agency Interfax cited Lantratova as saying.
Two people, including one sapper, were killed while demining in Oleshky, she said.