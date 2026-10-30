African Water Facility Strategy Launched Seeking More Funding for Water Projects

The African Development Bank Group has launched the African Water Facility's 2026–2030 Strategy, calling for greater African funding and private investment in water and sanitation projects. Presented at Cairo Water Week, the strategy focuses on preparing projects that can attract financing and move towards construction and implementation. It asks African countries to contribute more resources to this preparation work, supported by development partners and businesses offering capital, technology and technical expertise.

Established by the African Ministers' Council on Water and managed by the African Development Bank Group, the African Water Facility helps countries develop investment-ready water and sanitation projects. Its support covers feasibility studies, technical designs and the preparatory work financiers need before committing funds. The new strategy identifies a core funding requirement of €75 million to €120 million over five years, plus $300 million to capitalise the African Urban Sanitation Investment Initiative.

The strategy was presented on Tuesday, 27 October, at a high-level Advocacy and Call for Support Event co-chaired by Egypt and Senegal. Cairo Water Week ran from 25 to 29 October 2026 under the theme "Water as a Catalyst for Peace, Shared Prosperity, and a Sustainable Planet." The gathering brought together African governments, development partners, financial institutions, philanthropies and private-sector representatives to discuss resource mobilisation, partnerships and the continent's water-security priorities.

African contributions will help prepare projects for investment

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, who chairs the Facility's Governing Council, said Africa's water security requires a stronger domestic financing commitment beyond external support. He described the strategy as a practical mechanism for turning the African Union's Africa Water Vision 2063 and Policy into well-prepared projects capable of attracting public and private investment. The strategy also supports the African Development Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points strategic vision, including unlocking Africa's capital and building resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains.

Mtchera Johannes Chirwa, the Bank's Director of Water Development and Sanitation, explained that technical and financial studies, designs and implementation arrangements must be in place before construction can begin. These preparations give financiers the confidence needed to invest, making their funding an essential step in bringing water and sanitation services to communities. Greater African contributions to the Facility would help cover this early work and move more national priority projects towards implementation.

Private-sector partnerships bring technology and financing

The strategy gives businesses a larger role in financing projects and supplying the technology and expertise needed to develop water and sanitation infrastructure. The German Water Partnership, a network of more than 300 companies, associations, research institutions and other organisations, is expected to issue a statement supporting the strategy. Its involvement highlights opportunities for German technical knowledge, private-sector technology and investment to contribute to projects across Africa.

Cairo meetings connect water priorities with wider cooperation

A delegation from the Bank's Water Development and Sanitation Department, led by Chief Water Development Officer Michel N'Guessan, also attended the International Water, Waste and Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference from 26 to 28 October. Meetings with private-sector representatives and other leaders covered financing, technical solutions and opportunities for collaboration, extending discussions on how broader partnerships could support the strategy. The Bank's participation in Cairo also contributed to preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference and the 2027 World Water Forum.