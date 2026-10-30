Yemen's Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Mecca region

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 11:40 IST
Yemen's Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Mecca region

​Yemen's Houthis denied launching any attack towards Saudi ‌Arabia on Friday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone ‌launched by the group over the Mecca ‌region.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree dismissed the coalition's account as false in a post on X, ⁠saying ​the ⁠group had not carried out any operation towards Saudi ⁠territory. He said its operations target Saudi oil ​facilities and military bases. The Iran-aligned Houthis have ⁠launched a series of cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia ⁠targeting ​military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

The group has repeatedly denied targeting Mecca ⁠and Medina, Islam's two holiest cities, rejecting previous ⁠Saudi-led coalition ⁠accusations that it had launched drones towards the cities.

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