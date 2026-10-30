China stocks post biggest monthly loss since 2016 on AI selloff
China's blue-chip shares closed lower on Friday and booked their steepest monthly loss since early 2016, as a global selloff in AI stocks weighed on sentiment.
China's blue-chip shares closed lower on Friday and booked their steepest monthly loss since early 2016, as a global selloff in AI stocks weighed on sentiment.
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