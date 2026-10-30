Russia says Oleshky civilians boarding buses for evacuation to both Russia and Ukraine

The ​humanitarian ‌convoy is ​in Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of ‌Oleshky, people are gradually boarding buses to evacuate both ‌to Russia and to Ukraine, ‌Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday ⁠on ​Telegram.

"People ⁠who wish to travel ⁠to the Russian Federation ​are gathering here. There are ⁠also people here who ⁠wish ​to travel to Ukraine. Everyone will be ⁠given the opportunity to do ⁠so," ⁠she said.