Russia says Oleshky civilians boarding buses for evacuation to both Russia and Ukraine
The humanitarian convoy is in Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Oleshky, people are gradually boarding buses to evacuate both to Russia and to Ukraine, Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday on Telegram.
"People who wish to travel to the Russian Federation are gathering here. There are also people here who wish to travel to Ukraine. Everyone will be given the opportunity to do so," she said.