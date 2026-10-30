China's Xi hails new chapter in Beijing-Berlin ties in meeting with Steinmeier

Chinese ‌President Xi ​Jinping hailed relations between Beijing and ‌Berlin as being at the start of a new chapter during a ‌meeting with his German counterpart in ‌the Chinese capital on Friday.

Xi told President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that it ⁠was incumbent ​upon ⁠China and Germany to take the ⁠lead and forge a new model of ​cooperation based on equality, mutual ⁠benefit and strategic stability. Steinmeier, in his opening ⁠remarks ​at the meeting, told Xi that the world needed ⁠China to play its part in ⁠preserving ⁠the international order.