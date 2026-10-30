Six people were feared dead in a ‌helicopter crash in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Friday, television channels reported, adding that bad weather ‌was suspected to be the cause.

The helicopter ‌was flying from Badrinath, a prominent pilgrimage destination for Hindus located in the mountains, to Dehradun city, carrying ⁠five ​passengers and ⁠a pilot, news agency ANI reported. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh ⁠Dhami said his office had received information about a ​helicopter crashing near a village in the Joshimath ⁠area.

A joint rescue operation was being carried out by ⁠the district ​administration, disaster management teams and troops in the region, Dhami said in a post ⁠on X. TV channels said that rescue teams had ⁠rushed ⁠to the site of the crash and fire and smoke were visible there.