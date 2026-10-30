Number of residents leaving Oleshky still unclear, Kyiv says

​The number of ‌residents planning to ​evacuate the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of ‌Oleshky for Ukrainian-held territory is still being determined, Kyiv's prime minister said on Friday.

In ‌a statement, Sergiy Koretskyi retracted a ‌remark he made to parliament earlier that 527 people were planning to leave Oleshky. "There are no ⁠exact ​figures ⁠at the moment. The rescue operation is ongoing, ⁠and the data is changing," he wrote ​on the Telegram app.

Speaking to parliament, Koretskyi ⁠had said the evacuation route would lead through ⁠Russia ​to Belarus, from where the residents would enter Ukraine through the ⁠Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, news agency Interfax Ukraine ⁠reported. He ⁠did not offer any more details about the route.