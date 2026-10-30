FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results

(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European ​stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in ​a news window) Oct 30 - London's FTSE ‌100 ​looked on track to log its first monthly gain in three months, edging up on Friday as AstraZeneca rose, with investors welcoming a ‌budget that was softer than expected on taxes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 0.1% higher at 10,732.58 points by 0941 GMT, adding to the month's gains at 1.3%. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.6%. Here are ‌more details: