Russia says Europeans may be in Abu Dhabi but will not take part in Ukraine talks

​The ​Kremlin ‌aide Yuri Ushakov said ​on Friday that ‌European officials might be present in Abu Dhabi during the ‌talks between Russia, ‌Ukraine and the United States, but won't take part ⁠directly ​in ⁠the negotiations and will only have ⁠contacts with Ukraine and ​the United States.

European representatives will ⁠not participate in the ⁠next round ​of talks on a settlement of ⁠the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov ⁠said ⁠on Wednesday.