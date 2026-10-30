Russia says Europeans may be in Abu Dhabi but will not take part in Ukraine talks
The Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday that European officials might be present in Abu Dhabi during the talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, but won't take part directly in the negotiations and will only have contacts with Ukraine and the United States.
European representatives will not participate in the next round of talks on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said on Wednesday.