Basketball-Swedish para athlete calls for equality after funding issue

​Sweden’s only professional female wheelchair basketball player Hillevi Hansson has called on the country’s governing body to resource the women’s game properly after she had to pay her own way to be part of a mixed European team at ‌a recent international tournament in Switzerland.

The only Swede in the “Women of Europe” (WoE) squad drawn from five different countries, Hansson scooped the MVP award at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) B division European championship in early October. In contrast to the Swedish men’s team that received funding to participate in a B division tournament earlier in the year, however, ‌Hansson had to fund her participation in the four-team tournament, which featured Turkey, Israel, Ireland and WoE.

“That female athletes in parasports do not receive the attention, ‌appreciation or support they deserve is unfortunately nothing new, but the fact that it has to look like this in Sweden is difficult to accept,” Hansson told Reuters. “Isn't Sweden a country that likes to highlight itself as one of the world's most equal countries? How does that go together with the fact that female athletes time and again have to fight to even be seen?”

Hansson paid for ⁠her own ​flight to Switzerland, travelling without baggage to ⁠keep the costs down, and a private donation from a sponsor covered her accommodation. She captained the WoE side, averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game, but neither Swedish media nor ⁠the country’s governing body gave her exploits much attention.

In a written response to questions from Reuters, a Sweden Basketball spokesperson apologised for not responding to Hansson’s requests for support, saying ​that recent organisational changes caused them to miss the email asking for help. NEW ROUTINES

The spokesperson said sporting director Lars Johansson had contacted Hansson to explore ⁠what costs she had to pay for and examine whether they could be reimbursed, and that new routines were being put in place to handle future requests for support. “That Swedish players have the opportunity ⁠to ​play internationally and gain experience at this level is positive, not least in a situation where we want to create the conditions for more national teams in Swedish wheelchair basketball in the long term, including a women's national team,” the spokesperson said.

The governing body said it was rebuilding its structures for wheelchair basketball with ⁠the aim of having a bigger player pool and a more stable and sustainable foundation, and that a women’s national team is part of that plan. “It's ⁠not just about money - it's about commitment, ⁠about showing that our athletes matter and about actually standing behind the people who represent Sweden on the international stage,” Hansson said.

With the Paralympics in Los Angeles less than two years away, the 32-year-old has considered switching nationality. “If Sweden is serious ‌about gender equality in ‌sport, it must be reflected in action – not just in pretty words,” she said.

(Reporting ​by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)