Cameroon's Sonara signs fuel supply deal with Nigeria's Dangote

Cameroon's state ‌oil refiner Sonara ​said on Friday it had signed an ‌agreement with Nigeria's Dangote Group and Lagos-based MRS Oil & Gas Company to supply refined petroleum ‌products to Cameroon.

The deal, signed on ‌October 22 in Lagos, is intended to provide Cameroon with a stable and sustainable fuel ⁠supply ​as petroleum product ⁠costs rise amid conflict in the Middle ⁠East. Cameroon has relied completely on imported refined ​petroleum products since 2019, when an explosion damaged ⁠its sole refinery.

Sonara said a ceremony planned to ⁠formally ​launch the partnership had been postponed because of last-minute scheduling constraints involving ⁠Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote. A new date will ⁠be ⁠announced later.