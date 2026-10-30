Cameroon's Sonara signs fuel supply deal with Nigeria's Dangote
Cameroon's state oil refiner Sonara said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Nigeria's Dangote Group and Lagos-based MRS Oil & Gas Company to supply refined petroleum products to Cameroon.
The deal, signed on October 22 in Lagos, is intended to provide Cameroon with a stable and sustainable fuel supply as petroleum product costs rise amid conflict in the Middle East. Cameroon has relied completely on imported refined petroleum products since 2019, when an explosion damaged its sole refinery.
Sonara said a ceremony planned to formally launch the partnership had been postponed because of last-minute scheduling constraints involving Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote. A new date will be announced later.