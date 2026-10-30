Cricket-South Africa lead over Australia passes 100

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 16:14 IST
Cricket-South Africa lead over Australia passes 100

South Africa went ​to lunch on 202 ​for five on ‌day four ​of the decisive third test against Australia at Newlands on Friday, a lead ‌of 102 as they look to set the touring side an imposing target. • Ryan Rickelton is not out on 39 and ‌Wiaan Mulder has five after South Africa lost one wicket ‌in the morning session.

• Resuming on 140 for four, they made a steady start before Matthew Breetzke (43) was caught on the pull by Mitchell ⁠Starc ​off the ⁠bowling of Pat Cummins to give the Australia captain his first wicket of ⁠the match. • The pitch is starting to show signs of wear, ​with Australia batter Josh Inglis saying on Thursday a ⁠chase of over 200 would be a difficult one

• The series is ⁠level ​at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a ⁠victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha • The winners ⁠of the ⁠match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is currently ‌held by ‌Australia

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Second Life Without a Clear Record: Why Global Trade Data Struggles With Used Textiles

Why Climate Activists Stay or Leave: The Role of Hope, Belonging and Shared Purpose

AI Makes Student Marketing Projects Look Brilliant, How Can Teachers Judge Learning?

How Aerial Images and Satellite Data Sorted Hidden Patterns of America's City Trees

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026