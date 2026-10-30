Cricket-South Africa lead over Australia passes 100

South Africa went ​to lunch on 202 ​for five on ‌day four ​of the decisive third test against Australia at Newlands on Friday, a lead ‌of 102 as they look to set the touring side an imposing target. • Ryan Rickelton is not out on 39 and ‌Wiaan Mulder has five after South Africa lost one wicket ‌in the morning session.

• Resuming on 140 for four, they made a steady start before Matthew Breetzke (43) was caught on the pull by Mitchell ⁠Starc ​off the ⁠bowling of Pat Cummins to give the Australia captain his first wicket of ⁠the match. • The pitch is starting to show signs of wear, ​with Australia batter Josh Inglis saying on Thursday a ⁠chase of over 200 would be a difficult one

• The series is ⁠level ​at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a ⁠victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha • The winners ⁠of the ⁠match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is currently ‌held by ‌Australia