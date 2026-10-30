China, Germany should uphold international order, presidents say

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 16:16 IST
China, Germany should uphold international order, presidents say

German ​President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stressed the ‌need ​for China to help preserve the international order during talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing ‌on Friday, where Xi called on both countries to help forge a more equitable and stable system of global governance. In opening remarks at ‌their meeting, Xi expressed keenness on what he called an "all-dimensional strategic ‌partnership" between both countries. Xi also told Steinmeier that it was incumbent upon their countries to lead and forge a new model of cooperation based on equality, ⁠mutual benefit ​and strategic stability.

"This ⁠new paradigm sends a positive signal to the world: we favour openness over closure, ⁠and cooperation over confrontation," Xi, who also hailed relations between Beijing and Berlin ​as being at the start of a new chapter, said. Steinmeier, ⁠who is on a five-day visit to China until October 31, told Xi ⁠that ​the world needed China to play its part in preserving the international order, referring to the rules-based global governance system based ⁠on the UN Charter.

"We both bear responsibility for the international order ⁠and for the ⁠conditions under which states in this world maintain and shape their relations," he said.

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