Russia's Novak says Ukraine resumed refinery attacks overnight after pause

​Ukraine ​resumed ‌strikes on Russian oil ​refineries after a ‌pause with the overnight attack on facilities in Samara region, ‌Russia's Deputy Prime ‌Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. Three oil refineries and ⁠one ​gas-chemical ⁠complex in the region were hit, ⁠and one of them ​was slightly damaged, he said.

Ukraine ⁠was ignoring US President's ⁠Donald ​Trump request to stop attacks on Russian ⁠oil refineries, the Kremlin ⁠said ⁠earlier on Friday.