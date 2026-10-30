Russia's Novak says Ukraine resumed refinery attacks overnight after pause
Ukraine resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries after a pause with the overnight attack on facilities in Samara region, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. Three oil refineries and one gas-chemical complex in the region were hit, and one of them was slightly damaged, he said.
Ukraine was ignoring US President's Donald Trump request to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries, the Kremlin said earlier on Friday.