ISL: Punjab FC strive to continue unbeaten run as they face Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Punjab FC will strive to maintain their unbeaten run and continue the upward momentum as they face heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their fourth match of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM. Punjab FC is currently in second place in the table with seven points from three matches (two wins and a draw), while Mohun Bagan is fifth with six points (two wins and a loss) from the same number of matches.

Punjab FC will be riding high on confidence from their thrilling 3-2 win against Churchill Brothers SC in their last fixture in Goa, with Sanathoi Singh finding the winner in the 95th minute of the game, while Mohun Bagan scraped out a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in Kolkata with Manvir Singh scoring the winner in the 85th minute. Pavlos Dermitzakis has used his squad efficiently this season, making tactical substitutions at the right moments of the game, which has ensured Punjab stretch opponents in the final minutes. All three matches of The Shers have been decided in the final minutes of the game, with Raphael Messi Bouli scoring the winner against Odisha in the first match, Gurkirat Singh scoring the equaliser against Mumbai and Sanathoi scoring the winner against Churchill Brothers.

On facing Mohun Bagan, Head Coach Dermitzakis said, as per a press release, “We know that tomorrow's game is a difficult and demanding one against a strong team and one of the biggest clubs in the country. We have prepared in the best way possible, and like all our games, we are going to compete for a positive result and continue our good start to the season.” The Greek tactician will be up against his fellow countryman and former Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilimperis, who led the team for two seasons. While asked about facing Panos, Dermitzakis said, “Panos is a coach who did great work over the last two seasons in Punjab, and I am sure he is going to do the same at Mohun Bagan. I am happy to face him tomorrow because he is a good friend of mine, but on the touchline, each coach will be looking out only for what is best for their own team."

Both teams have already faced each other in the semi-finals of the IFA Shield, where Mohun Bagan prevailed on penalties after both sides remained goalless after 120 minutes. Punjab FC has never won against Mohun Bagan in the ISL, with the Kolkata side winning all their previous encounters. Also speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC Captain Nikhil Prabhu spoke about the importance of squad depth: "The coach has been very straightforward that everyone has their own responsibility. More than just the starting XI, the players coming off the bench are equally important for us. We have experienced players who speak constantly with the youngsters to help them grow and develop."

Dermitzakis was also concerned about the defensive issues that the side faced in the previous matches, conceding four goals. “The fact that we conceded goals in our previous games is certainly something that bothers us, but it is something we are actively working on in training. We don't play alone; the opponents play too, and they try to put us in trouble. That is how football works”, he added. Nikhil Prabhu, who has shifted back to being a centre back this season, said about the defensive problems of the team, “There were some minor mistakes from my side in the last game, but I have worked that out with the coaching staff and rectified the same. I started my career as a centre-back, and then my position was shifted to a defensive midfielder. I really enjoy playing in the midfield, but I am always ready to step up and help the team in whichever way I can. We have analysed our recent mistakes, worked on them in training, and we are completely ready for this game.”

The meeting between the two Greek tacticians adds another layer to an important fixture, with former Punjab FC Head Coach Dilimperis now leading the opposition. However, Dermitzakis and his players will be focused on extending their unbeaten run and maintaining their position near the top of the table. Against a Mohun Bagan side that has won all previous ISL encounters between the two clubs, Punjab FC will be determined to turn the tide, build on their recent performances and return from Kolkata with all three points. (ANI)