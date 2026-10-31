Cricket-India add pacer Nabi to squad for first three New Zealand ODIs
Pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to India's squad for the first three one-day internationals against New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.
Pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to India's squad for the first three one-day internationals against New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.
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