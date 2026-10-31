Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei orders military response without 'geographic limits' to new threats
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the armed forces to respond immediately and without "geographic limits to any enemy threat", according to a statement published on his official Telegram account on Saturday.
Khamenei said Iran would determine the timing and conditions for ending any renewed military or "terrorist attacks by its enemies," and ordered an update of the military target list to bring US and Israeli "physical and non-physical" assets within the reach of Iranian forces.