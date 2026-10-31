Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei orders military response without 'geographic limits' to new threats

Iran's ​Supreme ​Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‌has ordered ​the armed forces ‌to respond immediately and without "geographic limits to any enemy threat", ‌according to a statement published ‌on his official Telegram account on Saturday.

Khamenei said Iran ⁠would ​determine ⁠the timing and conditions for ending ⁠any renewed military or "terrorist attacks ​by its enemies," and ordered ⁠an update of the ⁠military ​target list to bring US and Israeli "physical ⁠and non-physical" assets within the reach ⁠of ⁠Iranian forces.