Cricket-West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to take series lead

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 16:35 IST
Cricket-West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to take series lead

West Indies extended their encouraging run in red-ball cricket ​with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over ​Bangladesh in the first test in ‌Mirpur ​on Saturday, chasing down 170 on the fourth day to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Brandon King struck an unbeaten ‌81 and anchored the chase, sharing a key partnership with Kavem Hodge, who made 31 not out, as the visitors reached their target in 35.1 overs.

The win capped a strong all-round performance from ‌the Roston Chase-led side, who overcame a first-innings deficit after Bangladesh posted 272, thanks largely to ‌opener Shadman Islam's century. Trailing by 27 runs after being bowled out for 245 in their first innings, West Indies fought back through their spinners to seize control of the match and leave themselves a modest target.

Left-arm spinner Jomel ⁠Warrican ​laid the foundation for ⁠the victory, claiming five wickets in the first innings before returning with four more in the second. Chase also starred with ⁠the ball, taking five wickets in the second innings as Bangladesh were dismissed for 142, setting up ​a manageable chase for the visitors.

Warrican was named player of the match for his display. "We ⁠came here with a goal to win these two test matches to go up in the rankings," West Indies captain ⁠Chase ​said.

"Even though we didn't have a good start in the first innings, we were still determined to come and fight back and try to win the game. "I just really want ⁠to commend the guys for the fight that we showed."

The result continued a positive period for ⁠West Indies, who recently ⁠pushed India in a one-day series and shared a 2-2 draw in a T20 series against the world champions earlier this month. The second test ‌begins in Sylhet ‌on Thursday.

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