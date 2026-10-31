Grand jury issues indictment in ICE-related crash, Texas officials say

A Texas grand ​jury has indicted a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ​officer after he struck a man with ‌his vehicle ​earlier this month, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office and media reports.

ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales was charged with aggravated assault for hitting Miguel Parra ‌Hernandez with his vehicle, according to an indictment cited by multiple US news outlets. The district attorney's office, in a post on its website, said a grand jury had issued an indictment in an ICE-related crash in Houston and released copies of 911 ‌calls as well as dashcam and other video from the October 10 incident.

An ICE spokesperson denied allegations that agents intentionally ‌struck Parra Hernandez. "This is nothing more than a political stunt by Houston sanctuary politicians," the spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"Federal officers acting in the course of their duties can only be investigated by other Federal agencies. Local governments do not have the authority to run such ⁠an investigation." One of ​the videos released shows ⁠two men running before a large SUV appears to speed up behind one of them in a parking lot. One man can then be seen ⁠on the ground screaming in pain.

"He got hit with a car, bro," a person can be heard saying in a second ​video. The 911 recordings include someone identifying himself as Officer Mario Morales "with Immigration" requesting an ambulance.

"So we're following this guy, ⁠trying to pull him over. He jumps out of the vehicle. I try to get around him and he hit my car," Morales said ⁠on ​the call. Parra Hernandez remains in custody and is recovering from injuries that include a broken leg, the New York Times, AP and others reported.

Local officials are also investigating the killing of another man, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, by a US ⁠agent in Houston earlier this year. The killing has shaken the century-old Latino community in Houston's East End and prompted ⁠protests. President Donald Trump has ⁠bolstered ICE as part of a vast immigration crackdown he promised during his presidential campaign. Polls show Trump's handling of immigration policies has troubled some voters, and the issue has become ‌part of midterm election ‌campaigns in states including Texas.