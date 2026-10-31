Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US campaign for control of Congress enters final weekend

As the campaign for control of the US Congress reached its final weekend, the Trump administration stepped up its legal intervention in the Alaska Senate race while the number of Americans casting early ballots neared 50 million, a record for a midterm election. The Department of Justice accelerated its criminal investigation in Alaska on Friday, following reports that aides to a Democratic Senate candidate recruited a retired schoolteacher from a remote ​fishing village to get on the ballot because he has the same name as the Republican incumbent.

Judge orders Trump administration to cease threats to prosecute election officials

A US judge ordered the Justice Department on Friday to stop threatening to prosecute state and local election officials who do not comply with the Trump administration's demands related to voting by ​alleged non-citizens. The ruling comes days before next week's US midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, where Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. Although several key races appear closely contested, polls favor Democrats ‌to take control of the ​House and give them a plausible chance of a Senate majority.

Trump administration plans to deport some Afghan immigrants to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump's administration plans to deport some Afghan immigrants to Afghanistan, a US official and a coalition of veterans and advocacy groups said on Friday. Many facing removal fled Afghanistan after the 2021 Taliban takeover and US withdrawal, said Shawn VanDiver, head of #AfghanEvac.

New York state police to take over sexual assault complaints at Cornell University

New York state police will take over future sexual assault investigations at Cornell University, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday, in the latest fallout over the university's handling of an alleged gang-rape on campus. The announcement follows widespread criticism of the university's conduct in the case and questions about why no criminal charges were filed after a woman identified only as Jane Doe said she was raped by members of a Cornell fraternity.

Trump administration accelerates criminal probe into Alaska Senate race

President Donald Trump's administration stepped up criminal and civil investigations into allegations that Democrats conspired to recruit a spoiler candidate in a critical Senate race in Alaska, officials said on Friday, injecting fresh uncertainty into Tuesday's midterm elections. The top federal prosecutor ‌in Alaska, US Attorney Michael Heyman, said at a press conference that a Wednesday New York Times article about the effort had driven a "surge" of FBI resources, adding that he had assigned several prosecutors to the case and that investigative steps were taking place "intensely and swiftly."

White House hearing on Fed's Cook delayed to December, Hassett says

The White House has delayed until December a planned hearing into allegations of mortgage fraud by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, President Donald Trump's top economic advisor said, though lawyers for Cook on Friday declined to confirm that any date had been agreed. "The president has asked a small set of his people to run a completely fair process that puts all the information on the table, and then the president will decide next steps," Kevin Hassett told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. "We in the White House, the White House counsel, has worked very closely with Governor Cook's people. I think that they've agreed to a date in December to meet together and talk these things through."

Justice Department files request for preliminary injunction in Alaska election case

The US Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction that would block Alaska from certifying its Senate election result if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses and votes cast for another candidate named Dan J. Sullivan could theoretically change the outcome.

Fed officials make case for rate hikes amid ongoing inflation concerns

A trio of Federal Reserve officials made the case on Friday for more interest rate increases to combat high levels of inflation, in the first round of commentary made by central bankers after this week’s monetary policy ‌meeting that saw short-term borrowing costs left steady. Calling the current level of price pressures and the time inflation has been above the 2% “unacceptable,” Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the central bank has more work to do.

Explainer-Is it legal to recruit spoiler candidates in US elections?

The Justice Department is investigating allegations that Democrats recruited potential spoiler candidates to run in Alaska's US Senate race, and has asked a US judge to prevent certification of the vote if incumbent Republican Senator Daniel S. Sullivan loses narrowly. The race, in which Democratic former US Representative Mary Peltola is challenging Sullivan, could prove critical for determining the balance of power in the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans are battling ‌to maintain majorities in both chambers.

US judge orders ethics investigation into DOJ lawyers in golf course dispute

US District Judge Ana Reyes on Friday ordered an investigation into whether Department of Justice attorneys violated ethics rules in their defense of a lawsuit filed over President Donald Trump's planned renovation of a Washington-area golf course. Reyes expressed concerns during a hearing in Washington federal court that the attorneys had misrepresented the government's intention to continue with the renovation of the East Potomac Golf Links after she temporarily blocked the project.

Power bills and data centers cast rare spotlight on utilities in US midterms

US electricity prices had flown under the radar in past national elections, but they have become a major political issue in this year's midterms as Americans grow angry over rising utility bills and deals for power-hungry data centers. Nationwide, according to Energy Information Administration data, electricity prices for homes have risen more than 10% since 2024 when President Donald Trump was elected along with Republican majorities in both houses of the US Congress. Higher electricity prices have outpaced the rise in costs for other goods and services.

Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

President Donald Trump's administration filed a revised lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block Alaska's election results if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan narrowly loses and, according to a person familiar with the matter, issued more than 40 subpoenas and document requests in its probe. The revised complaint by the US Justice Department cited a New York Times report that Democratic operatives recruited another candidate named Sullivan who could siphon votes from the incumbent. The Justice Department said the effort was intended to mislead voters and help elect Democratic candidate Mary Peltola.

Trump, Obama serve up a food fight in final days of midterm campaign

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump are having a food fight in the closing days of the midterm election campaign, trading barbs over the Cheesecake Factory as voters prepare to decide control of Congress. Obama ⁠struck a nerve with Trump by mocking his gold-heavy ​White House renovations, saying during an October 24 campaign stop in Ohio that the president had the place “looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory." Trump clapped back at Obama this week with lengthy defenses of ⁠both his renovations and the restaurant chain.

Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to cast ballot in US election

Pope Leo XIV cast a ballot by mail in the US midterm elections, the Vatican press office said on Friday, a historic first for the American-born pontiff. "In keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago," the Vatican said. "The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes."

Tennessee execution survivor says she is isolated, in constant pain

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike, in her first statement after she survived a botched execution a month ago, said she was in constant physical and mental pain and largely isolated from other people in a prison hospital ward. Pike is being held in the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, the Tennessee prison where she has been housed for over 30 years after her conviction for a 1995 murder.

Grand jury ⁠issues indictment in ICE-related crash, Texas officials say

A Texas grand jury has indicted a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer after he struck a man with his vehicle earlier this month, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office and media reports. ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales was charged with aggravated assault for hitting Miguel Parra Hernandez with his vehicle, according to an indictment cited by multiple US news outlets.

Court rejects Trump admin bid to block California vote count, cites disenfranchisement risk

A US appeals court said on Friday that blocking California from counting midterm election mail ballots received from more than 20,000 registered voters the Trump administration alleges may not be citizens would risk disenfranchising eligible voters. The ruling could set up a showdown at the US Supreme Court days before the November 3 midterms, with President Donald Trump's Republicans battling to retain their majorities in both chambers of Congress.

US approves $2.1 ​billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The US State Department said on Friday it had approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for an estimated $2.1 billion, in what would be one of the most significant steps to supply defensive weapons to Kyiv since the start of the second Trump administration. Delayed missile deliveries have added to Ukraine's tensions with the US after President Donald Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia and criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Ukraine's unwillingness to stop attacks on Russian refineries.

Air Force One flyover for White House Halloween event causes flight delays

A White House flyover by the US presidential airplane as part of a children's Halloween party ⁠on Thursday evening delayed dozens of flights and raised concerns among some in the nation's capital. The flyover forced a temporary halt to traffic at one of the capital's main airports and drew concerns from city lawmakers that residents, officials and the airport received only 15 minutes' notice.

US court reinstates 'Sunday Ticket' class action verdict against NFL

A US federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a jury's verdict against the National Football League in an antitrust lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game telecasts for more than a decade, but said the league can have a new trial on damages. The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court judge in California who had thrown out a $4.7 billion verdict against the NFL after the trial in 2024.

US health department to remove broad black box warning from three estrogen patch products

The US health department on Friday approved the removal of the strictest "black box" warnings from the labels of three estradiol transdermal patches, the ⁠hormone therapies used ​to treat menopause symptoms. Women in the United States have been struggling to find hormone replacement treatments such as estrogen patches to ease symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes and sleep disturbances, amid surging demand.

US court lifts ruling requiring Idaho to allow some abortions to protect women's health

A US appeals court on Friday paused a judge's ruling that said Idaho's near-total ban on abortion is unconstitutional because it does not provide exceptions for when pregnancies pose risks to women's health. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision that a doctor who sued over Idaho's abortion ban is unlikely to prevail on claims that the US Constitution protects the right to a health-saving abortion.

On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas

US President Donald Trump has restored canceled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas days before November 3 midterm elections, a White House official said on Friday. "Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Exclusive-Trump appointee Bill Pulte’s housing agency obstructed watchdog, report says

A top US housing regulator led by Trump appointee Bill Pulte refused to provide records to its internal watchdog, obstructing congressionally mandated reviews of its oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other housing lenders, according to a report reviewed by Reuters on Friday. The assertions escalate the Federal Housing Finance Agency's confrontation with the watchdog, and come amid broader efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to weaken government inspectors ⁠general whose mission is to root out waste, fraud, and mismanagement across federal agencies and departments.

Preschool case tests religious conservatives' US Supreme Court win streak

A challenge at the US Supreme Court by Catholic groups to a Colorado law barring anti-LGBT discrimination at publicly funded preschools is testing whether conservative religious interests can extend their winning streak in major cases at the nation's top judicial body. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has taken a broad view of religious liberty, will hear arguments on Tuesday over a bid by the Archdiocese of Denver and other Catholic entities for an exemption from a Colorado preschool funding program's nondiscrimination requirement. Republican President Donald Trump's administration is backing the Catholic groups.

McDonald's must face lawsuit over McRib, US judge ⁠rules

A federal judge on Friday rejected McDonald's request to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of defrauding consumers about the content of its McRib sandwich. The plaintiffs accused McDonald's of intentionally shaping McRib patties with ridges to resemble ⁠pork ribs and make diners believe the sandwich contains rib meat, an expensive cut known for its higher fat content and rich flavor.

US to return to standard time Sunday as lawmakers rebuff Trump push

President Donald Trump's months-long push to prod lawmakers to end the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks -- including posting the phone number of a US senator this month -- has run out of time this year. The United States will return to standard time on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET and it will continue until March 14, despite Trump's repeated efforts to convince the Senate to follow the US House and make daylight saving time permanent year round.

Democrats have long known heartbreak in Texas. Could this finally be their year?

Texas has been the Democratic Party’s great, unrealized hope for three decades: a vast and fast-changing state that often seems within reach, only to slip away. On the eve of a midterm election that could decide control of the US Senate, Democrats are dreaming again about breaking the Republican stranglehold on the Lone Star State, even as they brace for heartbreak.

US measles cases rise to 4,852, CDC says

The US CDC ‌on Friday reported 4,852 measles cases in the country as of October 29, up 264 cases from the previous update.

Here are key ‌details:

ICE raids in a California toss-up district spark accusations of voter intimidation

Federal immigration agents have fanned out across California’s Central Valley in recent weeks, stirring fear in Latino communities and allegations of voter intimidation in a toss-up race that could help decide control of the US House of Representatives. The planned surge in California was announced to agents in early October, an internal email seen by Reuters ​shows. And it was directed by the White House, according to a US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.