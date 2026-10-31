Pope Leo tries to stay neutral as basketball rivals descend on Vatican

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 18:27 IST
Pope Leo tries to stay neutral as basketball rivals descend on Vatican

Popes have received heads of ​state, royalty and pilgrims by the ​busload in the Vatican's Paul ‌VI Audience ​Hall. On Saturday, Pope Leo received his old college basketball team and, in a show of sportsmanship that ‌went only so far, their opponents. Leo, the first American pope, greeted the men's and women's teams from his alma mater Villanova, where he graduated in 1977, and from their rival ‌Notre Dame, before roughly 7,000 players, guests and supporters.

Villanova, home of the Wildcats, ‌is in Pennsylvania, while Notre Dame, whose teams are known as the Fighting Irish, is in Indiana but has strong support in the part of Chicago where the pope, born Robert Prevost, was ⁠raised. "Growing up ​on the south ⁠side of Chicago, we oftentimes heard, 'Go Irish.' But as you all know, Prevost graduated from Villanova," Leo ⁠said.

"So the Pope doesn't take sides. Prevost has another opinion, but we won't do that now," ​he added, to cheers and laughter from the audience. The two Catholic universities will ⁠settle matters on the court on Sunday, when their men's and women's teams face off at Rome's ⁠Palazzo ​dello Sport in the Eternal City Tip-Off, opening the US college basketball season.

Turning more serious, Leo acknowledged the natural urge to cheer, often passionately, for one's ⁠own side but reminded the crowd that rival teams "are certainly not enemies". For Notre Dame, the ⁠challenge on Sunday ⁠is obvious: beating a team whose most famous alumnus has a direct line to heaven. Villanova, meanwhile, may have found the ‌ultimate sixth ‌man.

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